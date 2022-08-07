Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Montgomery, Sears say farewell to New York

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Monty says goodbye to New York

Minutes before the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Yankees dealt Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader. The trade was met with many emotions from the fans and those around the league, but especially from Monty. He had been with the Yankees organization since they drafted him in 2014. He wrote a thank-you to New York as he joined the Cards.

Yankees pay tribute to Vin Scully

The legendary Vin Scully passed away on August 2nd at the age of 94. He is considered by many around baseball as the best broadcaster the game has ever seen and was the voice of baseball for multiple generations of fans. California natives Giancarlo Stanton and CC Sabathia paid tribute to Scully on social media:

RIP Vin Scully An incredible ambassador of this game. Thank you for everything. — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 3, 2022

JP Sears bids farewell

Another Trade Deadline departure included 26-year-old JP Sears, as he went to the Oakland A’s for Frankie Montas. Sears pitched 22 innings for the Yankees this season with a 2.05 ERA, providing some much-appreciated rotation depth. Like Monty, he thanked those who supported him and looks forward to a new opportunity.