New York Yankees @ St. Louis Cardinals: Frankie Montas vs. Adam Wainwright

Frankie Montas was re-instated from the bereavement list this morning, and no pressure kid, you just have to make your Yankees debut trying to prevent New York from being swept right out of St. Louis.

Montas, 29, was acquired earlier this week for two Top-100 prospects, and brings a strong 3.18 ERA/3.35 FIP to the mound at Busch Stadium. He strikes out a little more than a batter per inning, featuring one of the game’s hardest fastballs, and a splitter that I’m very curious to see how Matt Blake and company work into his attack.

VeteranAdam Wainwright counters for St. Louis, and the righty has a nearly-identical 3.11 ERA on the campaign, relying more on controlling the strike zone and inducing contact than Montas does. But with that great Cardinals defense and a pretty homer-unfriendly stadium, it’s been an effective approach in his possible swan song season. We get two pretty different starters with pretty similar statlines today, so it should be a fun one.

The game is back on YES after being on Prime Video and FOX the last two games. Anthony Rizzo’s balky back keeps him on the bench another day, with DJ LeMahieu once again taking over at first and Matt Carpenter slides into DH. Will the offense actually score today? Let’s hope so.

How to watch

Location: Busch Stadium - St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 2:15 pm ET

TV Broadcast: YES, Bally Sports Midwest

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (STL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook for updates!