Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/7/22

This road trip hasn’t gotten off to the greatest start — the Yankees blew a late lead in the first game and got shutout in the second. Combine that with the lackluster ending to the Mariners series, and you’ve got a quick little four-game losing streak. Frustrating as it’s been, the Yanks have no way out but forward and they’ll look to salvage the series here today to start heading in the right direction. They’ll also get their first look at their biggest deadline acquisition, Frankie Montas, so it should be an interesting one no matter what.

Before the matinee to wrap up the series, Jake has us covered with a recap of all the action in the AL last night. Then, Jesse has a retrospective on A-Rod’s retirement on the six-year anniversary of him announcing that he was stepping away from baseball. Afterwards, Joe brings the latest social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, Bally Sports Midwest

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Busch Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. How deep does Frankie Montas make it in his first start as a Yankee?

2. How soon do you think Ron Marinaccio will be back with the big league team?