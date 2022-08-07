Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/7/22

Yankees | Twitter: Let’s lead off with a bit of a surprising move — Ron Marinaccio has been sent down to Triple-A Scranton following his appearance in Saturday’s game. Marinaccio has been an excellent find for the Yanks this year, holding it down in the lower/middle leverage relief role, but the team needs a roster space to activate Frankie Montas for his start today. Marinaccio is the odd man out for now due to other pitchers not having minor league options, but he should get another shot soon enough.

NY Post | Dan Martin: Jordan Montgomery didn’t have to wait long to play against his former team, making his Cardinals debut against the Yankees thanks to some timely scheduling. The team’s former starter held them in check for five innings, shutting them out before turning it over to a Cardinals ‘pen that kept the zeroes coming. Monty’s revenge comes at a poor time for New York, who has now lost four in a row and find themselves squarely in the doldrums now.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Speaking of the Yankees’ slump, one of the pieces of that puzzle is Andrew Benintendi. The main offensive addition hasn’t done much with the bat since arriving in New York, going 2-for-24 with the two hits being an infield single and a double. He has walked a fair bit and played solid defense, but he knows that he needs to get out of his funk. Benintendi feels like he’s starting to get into a routine in pinstripes and is connecting with the team’s hitting coaches, and hopefully his double on Friday is a sign of good things to come.

NY Post | Zach Braziller: Hideki Matsui resumed his first baseball clinic since the pandemic shut down his practices on Saturday, entertaining some kids with his still-prolific home run skills while teaching the fundamentals. Matsui is enjoying his time in retirement, but still stays up-to-date on the Yankees and how they’re doing. Despite their current slide, he’s still confident that they can go deep in the postseason — and the man surely knows all about that, being a World Series MVP.