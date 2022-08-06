New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals: Domingo Germán vs. Jordan Montgomery

In a strange twist of fate, Jordan Montgomery’s first MLB appearance in a non-Yankee uniform will come against the Yankees. Eight years after having been drafted by the Yankees, and just five days after having swapped for Harrison Bader in one of the most surprising deals of Brian Cashman’s tenure, Monty takes the mound in St. Louis as a member of the Cardinals.

Typically, we’d use this space to quickly analyze the day’s opposing starter to get a feel for what’s coming, but every Yankee fan tuning in today will need little introduction to Montgomery’s deep starter’s repertoire and plus command. It will be fascinating to see how he deals with a quality Yankees lineup that often takes finesse pitchers to task.

The Yankees’ starter today sets up an easy and possibly explosive narrative. Domingo Germán toes the slab, immediately putting to the test Cashman’s decision to trust Germán, and more generally the team’s starting pitching depth, rather than holding on to Montgomery for safekeeping. Even if it’s just one game, should Germán implode, and Monty excel, a portion of Yankee Universe will surely be inflamed.

Anthony Rizzo remains down, with DJ LeMahieu set to play first. Tim Locastro gets a turn in center, while Matt Carpenter will continue to man DH.

How to watch

Location: Busch Stadium - St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 7:15 pm ET

TV Broadcast: FOX

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (STL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

