Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/6/22

ESPN | Marly Rivera: Just before Friday’s game against the Cardinals, Anthony Rizzo was scratched from the lineup due to lower-back tightness. The first baseman missed four games in early July with the same issue. Rizzo’s 27 home runs this season are the third-most in the American League.

NJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Speaking of injuries, Giancarlo Stanton could be returning to the lineup when the team starts its three-game set in Boston starting Aug. 12, according to Aaron Boone. “He may come join us in Boston, whether he’s getting ready to play right at that point or not, (it) kind of depends on how the next week or so goes,” Boone said. Stanton has been on the injured list with left Achilles tendonitis since July 26, retroactive to July 24.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees claimed RHP Luke Bard off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays and assigned the reliever to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The 31-year-old has only thrown 14.0 innings in the majors with the Rays this season, pitching to a 1.93 ERA. He’ll most likely serve as an emergency depth piece for the Yankees.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: In more minor league news, MLB has suspended Derek Dietrich 50 games after testing positive for a banned substance — 1,4-dimethylpentylamine, or DMPA. There are only 48 games left in the season for the RailRiders, so Dietrich’s season (and career) could be over. The 33-year-old hasn’t appeared in the major leagues since 2020.