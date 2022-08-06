Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/6/22

It’s been just five days since the Yankees sent Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis, but as fate would have it, the lefty’s first start in a different uniform will come today against the Yankees. It’s sure to be a surreal sight, Montgomery in the Cardinals’ white and red staring down the likes of Aaron Judge and Gleyber Torres.

Ahead of the primetime matchup, you can catch up on last night’s AL action, and peruse Sam’s ranking of the most exciting Yankees’ trade deadlines of recent vintage. Esteban will also analyze how Harrison Bader stands to fill a hole that has plagued the Yankees for years now.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Busch Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. How does Jordan Montgomery fare in his Cardinals debut versus the Yankees?

2. How worried are you about Clay Holmes?