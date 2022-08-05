New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Nestor Cortes vs. Dakota Hudson

It’s time for some interleague baseball!

After a day off to regroup and travel following the series loss to the Mariners, the Yankees will be back in action, heading to Missouri to take on the Cardinals. The two teams with the most World Series titles in baseball history haven’t met since April 2017, when the Yankees swept a three-game set in the Bronx. The last time the Yankees traveled to Busch Stadium was May 2014, when the starting lineup contained luminaries like Brian Roberts, Brendan Ryan, and Kelly Johnson.

This year’s Cardinals team is firmly in the playoff race, coming into today tied for both the NL Central lead and a Wild Card spot. These two were also involved in a notable trade last week, with Jordan Montgomery heading to the Cardinals for the injured Harrison Bader. While we won’t see him tonight, he is set to pitch in this series.

Today’s game will be a homecoming for Matt Carpenter, who will be facing off against the only other MLB team he’s played for. Carptenter will be in the lineup for the occasion, manning right field, with Aaron Judge getting a game in center and Gleyber Torres at DH.

Update: Anthony Rizzo has been scratched from the original lineup, leading to some shifting in the positions. What caused this change is unknown as of now, but hopefully it’s nothing major.

Meanwhile, Nestor Cortes will be on the mound for the Yankees. Cortes has been on a pretty good run recently, putting up a 2.60 ERA over July, and a sub-2.00 one over his last 18 innings in three starts.

Dakota Hudson is set to get the start for St. Louis. His numbers for the season are a bit below average, and has an ERA nearing six since late June.

Come join us in the game thread as the Yankees and Cardinals meet tonight!

How to watch

Location: Busch Stadium - St. Louis, MO

First pitch: 8:15 pm ET

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video (NYY), Bally Sports Midwest (STL)

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1280 (NYY), KMOX 1120 AM/98.7 FM, Cardinals Radio Network, WIJR AM 880 (STL)

Online Stream: MLB.tv

