Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/5/22

A day off was probably in order for the Yankees, after a poor showing in the series with Seattle. They traveled yesterday to face the Cardinals, and a matchup with forced turncoat Jordan Montgomery looms this weekend. In the series opener, we’ll see Nestor Cortes square off with right-hander Dakota Hudson.

On the site, get your morning started with Andrew’s review of last night’s AL action, and a preview of the series in St. Louis from Andrés. John also writes about how the Yankees are in need of a spark right now, and could find one in Oswald Peraza, Chris wonders whether the Yankees are better off using bullpen games rather than Domingo Germán as a full fifth starter, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Busch Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Who will be the Yankees’ best starting pitcher for the rest of the season?

2. Do you enjoy these odd interleague matchups that pit the Yankees against storied NL franchises?