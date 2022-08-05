Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/5/22

A day off was probably in order for the Yankees, after a poor showing in the series with Seattle. They traveled yesterday to face the Cardinals, and a matchup with forced turncoat Jordan Montgomery looms this weekend. In the series opener, we’ll see Nestor Cortes square off with right-hander Dakota Hudson.
On the site, get your morning started with Andrew’s review of last night’s AL action, and a preview of the series in St. Louis from Andrés. John also writes about how the Yankees are in need of a spark right now, and could find one in Oswald Peraza, Chris wonders whether the Yankees are better off using bullpen games rather than Domingo Germán as a full fifth starter, and Madison delivers the answers to this week’s mailbag.
Today’s Matchup:
New York Yankees at St. Louis Cardinals
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
TV: Amazon Prime Video
Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN
Venue: Busch Stadium
Fun Questions:
1. Who will be the Yankees’ best starting pitcher for the rest of the season?
2. Do you enjoy these odd interleague matchups that pit the Yankees against storied NL franchises?
