Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/4/22

The trade deadline brought plenty of new Yankees to the team, but also some bad vibes when it ended with the surprise trade of Jordan Montgomery. Perhaps the locker room was a little rattled, perhaps not, but they went out and dug themselves an early hole that they couldn’t come back from for the second straight day, losing the series to the Mariners in the process. Gerrit Cole was the offender in this one, getting tagged for six runs in the first inning, and even though he settled down and gave the team six innings his propensity to explode for homers is quite concerning.

The Yankees will take the day to reflect on their dismal performance to end the homestand before starting up a series against the Cardinals tomorrow. In the meantime, feel free to check out some of the stuff we’ve got prepared — Peter recaps the Yankees’ rivals games, Matt recaps the trades that the rest of the AL East made, Esteban zeroes in on Jose Trevino for the at-bat of the week, Jeff looks into the post-deadline rotation, and Andrew and Kunj have the latest edition of the podcast.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day

Fun Questions:

1. How confident are you that Gerrit Cole can straighten out his home run issues?

2. When do the Yankees break out of this funk that they’ve been in for the past month or so?