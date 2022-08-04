Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/4/2022

Sports Illustrated | Gary Phillips: Frankie Montas, the highlight of the Yankees’ trade deadline, was moved to the bereavement list Wednesday as he and his family mourn the loss of his mother-in-law. We hope that the Montas family is able to grieve as they need to, and Aaron Boone announced that Frankie’s Yankee debut will take place on Sunday against the Cardinals.

New York Post | Greg Joyce: The trade of Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader was one of the more shocking across all of baseball. The Yankees clearly placed a premium on Bader’s defense for the postseason, even if there are questions about his recovery from plantar fasciitis. That premium cost them their home-grown left-hander, who was visibly upset upon learning of the deal, and others in the Yankee rotation, including Jameson Taillon, expressed their sadness over the trade as well.

New York Daily News | Dave Matthews: What Bob Shepherd’s voice was to millions of Yankee Stadium faithful, Vin Scully was to generations of baseball fans holding a transistor radio to their ears or watching their ballclub from Chavez Ravine. Scully’s death Tuesday night at the age of 94 inspired tributes and memorials from across the game, including the Yankees’ own legendary radio booth, with both John Sterling and Suzyn Waldman offering their thoughts and memories of Scully.

FanGraphs | Ben Clemens: Everyone does their version of a deadline winners/losers post, but Ben gives the Yankees particularly high marks for the acquisition of Harrison Bader, and prioritizing multiple seasons of control from all the trades made. Even if the Monty deal stings, the baseball press largely seems impressed with what Brian Cashman was able to pull together on Tuesday.