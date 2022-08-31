Yankees release 2023 spring training schedule

It’s the amusing time of year again, when pennant races are heating up, players grinding through injuries, aches, and pains, and even with all that going on, news about our next march around the sun is already circulating. The 2023 regular season schedule was unveiled a week ago, and now, we know the specifics about when spring training will kick off as well.

The Yankees’ first Grapefruit League game will be a split-squad matchup with the Phillies on the road in Clearwater in the afternoon of Saturday, February 25th. The spring home opener at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa will be the next day — another split-squad showdown, this time with the Braves (the rest of the team will face Toronto in Dunedin).

From then on, the Yankees will play almost every day until March 27th, when they close down the exhibition season at home against the Rays. Offdays are currently scheduled on Tuesday, March 7th, and Monday, March 20th. As a reminder, Opening Day for the actual 2023 campaign will be on Thursday, March 30th, as the Giants come to Yankee Stadium for the first time since July 2016.

You can check out the remainder of the Yankees’ spring schedule here. Beyond any vague notions of travel plans, the only question that the rest of us really have about spring training 2023 at the moment is a fair one: Will Aaron Judge still be wearing pinstripes?