Yankees At-Bat of the Week: Giancarlo Stanton (8/25)

The Yankees lineup is in desperate need of a hot streak from Giancarlo Stanton. The offense has been dormant for weeks (other than Aaron Judge). A dominant Stanton stretch can uplift himself and the entire lineup. This has statistically been one of his worst seasons in pinstripes, but at-bats like this one last week are a sign that he is close to his getting his stride back. Let’s jump right into it.

Some people may disagree with this, but my personal favorite version of Stanton is the one who jumps on pitches like a cornerback jumping a route. Swings like this are a good sign of his aggression which will propel him to be that version of himself. 0-1 count.

There are time when Stanton straight up cannot catch up to fastballs, no matter the speed. We all know that isn’t a bad speed or acceleration issue, rather, it’s a start up and pitch recognition one. James Kaprielian’s fastball isn’t a good one so to see swings like this are telling that Stanton needs reps. In the 0-2 count, it’s important he battles back in the at-bat and give his team a chance to score a run at the very least.

I’m not a big fan of this pitch. It’s not the first time I’ve seen Athletics pitchers do this. Earlier in the season, Cole Irvin employed a similar strategy against Aaron Judge and it did not pay off. It’s always weird to throw three of the same pitch in a row against a hitter with big-time talent. I think it hurts your strategy setting up the rest of the at-bat. Let’s see how Kaprielian decided to move forward.

My goodness. An interesting decision to double down on spamming fastballs. Again, I don’t understand it even if Stanton isn’t on any of them. The fastball is not an overwhelming pitch. At this point I’d be shocked if the Yankee slugger didn’t recognize the pitch in time to at least fight it off. Run back the 1-2 count.

I don’t really know what to say. While this was a well-located pitch, it wasn’t close enough to sneak(?) it by Stanton. At this point, there is just no chance Stanton will be beat by this pitch. It’s been thrown in five different locations already. It’s weird to say Stanton is in the driver’s seat of this at-bat, but by the looks of it, Kaprielian doesn’t have enough conviction to throw any other pitch to beat Stanton. 2-2 count.

Another fastball. I don’t know dude. This is mind-blowing decision making. I’m not sure if this is a pitcher or catcher thing, but whoever it is, they’re making a mistake and will eventually pay the price for it. 2-2 count again.

HAHAHA. WHAT IS GOING ON. WHO DO THEY THINK STANTON IS.

Wow. It’s over. After seven straight fastballs to start the at-bat, the streak is over. He tried to drop in a curveball to catch Stanton off guard but it was not a good one. It’s clear that Stanton doesn’t have his best timings or swings down in this at-bat, but at least he had the ability to fight off pitches and force Kaprielian to beat him. It’s the hitter equivalent to the “pitcher doesn’t have his best stuff today” argument. Anyways, it’s a 3-2 count with the bases loaded and an opportunity to really blow it open.

There we have it. The long, weird at-bat ends with another fastball out of the zone and a walk with the bases loaded. In a way I feel bad Kaprielian was left out there to dry, but to be honest, the Athletics aren’t really a team with many options. The main takeaway from this at-bat is Stanton needs time, but he is in a good position to get on a hot streak. Battle with what you have no matter the situation. Sometimes that just means letting the pitcher beat themselves.