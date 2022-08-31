Yankees prospects: Spencer Jones shows out in Tampa loss

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Rained out vs. Syracuse Mets, makeup scheduled for tomorrow 9/1
Double-A Somerset Patriots: Postponed at Binghamton Rumble Ponies
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: Supsended vs. Jersey Shore BlueClaws
Quite the rainy day!
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 9-7 vs. Dunedin Blue Jays
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, 3B, BB, throwing error
CF Spencer Jones 2-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, 2 SB
C Antonio Gomez 2-5, HR, 3 RBI, 2 K
1B Anthony Garcia 0-3, RBI, 2 K, SF
DH Marcos Cabrera 1-3, RBI, BB, K
LF Tayler Aguilar 0-3
2B Brett Barrera 0-4, K
RF Madison Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K
3B Beau Brewer 0-4
Yorlin Calderon 3.2 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 4 K, 1 HR
Ryan Anderson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 0 K, 1 HR
Leam Mendez 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 2 K (blown save)
Danny Watson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 2 K (loss)
Jack Neely 0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
