Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/31/22

Well, we’ve reached the end of the road trip, and the Yankees at least have the chance to exit with a winning record. A 4-3 run through Oakland and Anaheim isn’t ideal, but it’s certainly better than a losing trip. In any event, every game, even during this interminable stretch, remains must-see just to keep watching Aaron Judge’s historic march.

Before the Yankees wrap up their West Coast swing, we’ll have a loaded day of content for you. Erin wonders whether the sheen is wearing off Matt Blake’s reputation as a pitcher whisperer, while Peter writes on the joy of watching the MVP frontrunner, even during a frustrating time. Also, Chris thinks on Aaron Hicks’ future, Esteban delivers his at-bat of the week, and Dan looks ahead to the Arizona Fall League.

