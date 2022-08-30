New York Yankees @ Los Angeles Angels: Jameson Taillon vs. Mike Mayers

After an encouraging start to this 10-game road trip, the Yankees have suddenly found themselves the losers of three straight, dropping last night’s series opener 4-3. They’re not playing a great team right now, but they’re also not playing like a great team right now, and it’ll be up to Jameson Taillon to act the stopper in tonight’s contest.

Taillon’s been the definition of average this season, with a 101 ERA- and 102 FIP- on the year. He’s coming off a strong start against the Athletics last Thursday, throwing six innings of one-run ball, albeit with just two strikeouts. That’s a version of Taillon we’ve seen a lot this year — the process isn’t always the most inspiring or sustainable, but when the team needs wins, you take the results.

Mike Mayers has been pretty dreadful for the Angels, making just his second start of the year after a stint in the bullpen. Giving up more than two home runs per nine innings should be an encouraging metric for the Yankees, and his high walk rate means if you don’t get a pitch in your spot, you’re probably best to take it. Mayers won’t overpower anyone at the MLB level, so a good plan of attack at the plate probably yields good outcomes tonight. Having said that, who knows if this team can pull that off at the moment.

How to watch

Location: Angel Stadium – Anaheim, CA

First pitch: 9:38 pm ET

TV broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports West

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Online stream: MLB.tv (Out of Market Only)

