Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/30/22

It was nice when this team had good vibes going again, way back a week ago. The Yankees have now lost three in a row out West against a pair of bottom-tier teams, and the offense is in fact still suspect. At the very least Aaron Judge is back to mashing, launching his 50th homer of the year to get them within a run, but he can’t be expected to do it all — at some point, the bottom half of the lineup has to show up (and the top half sans Judge could stand to be a little more consistent, too).

Thanks to that aforementioned Judge bomb, he’s keeping up with some of the all-time greats that populate the single-season home run leaderboard, and I’ll get into the daily pace check. Dan has the weekly check in on the minor league system, and Josh recaps the few contending AL teams that were in action last night. After that, Esteban looks into how Greg Weissert displayed a fascinating seam-shifted wake profile, Sam examines how Gleyber Torres has nosedived in the second half, Peter muses on letting DJ LeMahieu rest to get back to form, and Estevão breaks down Domingo Germán’s surprising stretch of play.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, Bally Sports West, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Angel Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Will more teams default to walking Judge down the stretch?

2. Is there another adjustment that Boone could make to the lineup, or do the players just have to get it together?