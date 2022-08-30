Yankees rivalry roundup: Blue Jays walk off the Cubs

Aaron Judge did Aaron Judge things last night, but the Yankees still dropped their series opener with the Angels. Fortunately, most of the American League had the night off, including playoff challengers like the Rays and Astros. Let’s take a look at the teams that were in action on a slow Monday.

The Cubs may be three raccoons in a trench coat pretending to be a baseball team, but they actually built a pretty decent lead over the Jays early. They were up 4-0 by the end of the sixth, albeit without the benefit of a home run. José Berríos’ nightmare season continued, as he was tagged for all four runs in just 5.2 innings. The big blow came on P.J. Higgins’ two-run double, but then the Blue Jays woke up.

Danny Jansen hit a huge, three-run home run in the seventh inning to get his team back into the game, his 11th big fly of the season. Matt Chapman continued his red-hot post-All Star Game surge, with an RBI single to tie the game in the eighth, before Jansen, once again, played the hero in extra innings:

This game did take 11 innings to complete, and the Cubs had a very Cub-like run of luck in the bonus frames. Ian Happ lined into an unassisted double play to lead off the 10th, erasing the Manfred Man, and Franmil Reyes ran into an out on a single in the 11th.

Other Contenders

Boston Red Sox 2 (62-67) vs. Minnesota Twins 4 (66-61): Trevor Story had himself a night, reaching base four times including three hits, but Gio Urshela’s bases-loaded double gave the Twins the lead and they did not look back. The Twins now sit a game and a half behind the Cleveland Guardians for first in the AL Central.