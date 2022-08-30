Yankees Prospects: Week 21 minor league review

Three of the Yankees four affiliates won their weekly series and remained in contention for a playoff spot. In addition the Florida Complex League Yankees won the league championship series two games to one over the FCL Rays. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league teams did and who stood out inside the organization.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 64-58 T-Fourth place in the International League (East) 3.5 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

Coming Up: Home vs. Syracuse Mets

Despite losing a number of players at the start of the trade deadline and seeing another batch of their best players called up in the last few weeks, the Railriders have continued to play solid baseball. Armando Alvarez hit .438/.526/1.125 over the last week and is building on his best season as a professional. Oswald Peraza and Estevan Florial also had big moments this week to continue their extended stretch of good play.

Players of Note:

Oswald Peraza: 51 G; .314/.376/.549, 13 HR, 9 2B, 21 SB

Estevan Florial: 60 G; .287/.368/.527, 11 HR, 2 3B, 20 2B

Mitch Spence: 4 G; 3.66 ERA, 19.2 IP, 18 H, 7 BB, 17 K

Armando Alvarez: 37 G; .333/.378/.652, 9 HR, 15 2B

Off the bat of Oswald Peraza and out of the yard @Yankees No. 3 prospect Oswald Peraza records his 18th homer of the season -- the most on the RailRiders active roster -- with this 426 ft. three-run blast.#RepBX #OffTheRails #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/CG7LmZ5C6g — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 28, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second Half Record: 29-21 Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast) 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 73-46 First half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 4-2 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

Coming Up: Away vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies (Mets)

Drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, Matt Sauer has battled injuries on his climb through the Yankees system. He found the type of stuff this past week that has enticed the Yankees organization for several years as he struck out 17 batters in an eight inning performance. It is the most strikeouts by any pitcher in an affiliated game since 2019 and earned him league pitcher of the week honors. He will be Rule-5 eligible, and with 28 strikeouts over his last 13.2 innings pitched he is making a strong case to be added to the 40-man roster in November.

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 79 G; .287/.379/.531, 14 HR, 2 3B, 28 2B, 30 SB

Matt Sauer: 2 G; 1.98 ERA, 13.2 IP, 7 H, 1 BB, 28 K – Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

Clayton Beeter: 4 G; 0.77 ERA, 11.2 IP, 3 H, 5 BB, 20 K

Deivi Garcia: 6 G; 5.40 ERA, 26.2 IP, 20 H, 8 BB, 37 K

SAUER WAS SWEET TONIGHT!@Yankees prospect Matt Sauer sets a new career and Patriots single-game record with 1⃣7⃣Ks #PatriotsInPinstripes #RepBX pic.twitter.com/TjcaaLewLb — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 26, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second Half Record: 32-21 First place in the South Atlantic League (North) 0.5 GA

Overall Record: 66-53

Past Week: 5-1 vs. Hickory Crawdads (Rangers)

Coming Up: Home vs. Jersey Shore Blue Claws (Phillies)

The Renegades only lost one game over the last week and still managed to lose a game on their second half division lead. Jasson Domínguez, Grant Richardson, and Tyler Hardman have been offensive forces for the team lately. On Saturday night the Renegades had a 24-hit outburst as a team, with four players collecting four hits on the night. Not to be outdone, pitcher Richard Fitts became the first South Atlantic League pitcher to complete eight inning in a game this season as he carried a perfect game into the eighth inning. It earned Fitts his second pitcher of the week award, as he previously won the honor for his work in the Florida State League back in June.

Players of Note:

Jasson Domínguez: 23 G; .330/.439/.489, 2 HR, 2 3B, 4 2B, 13 SB

Richard Fitts: 4 G; 0.67 ERA, 26.2 IP, 12 H, 2 BB, 28 K (Low-A and High-A) - SAL Pitcher of the Week

Grant Richardson: 10 G; .316/.409/.711, 5 HR

Tyler Hardman: 64 G; .302/.356/.544, 16 HR, 1 3B, 10 2B

Richard Fitts carries a perfecto into the 8th



The @Yankees prospect now has an 0.87 ERA in three @HVRenegades starts. pic.twitter.com/IWk8jB24sM — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 28, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second Half Record: 31-21 Third place in the Florida State League (West Coast), 1.5 GB

Overall Record: 58-60

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Coming Up: Away vs. Dunedin Blue Jays

The Tarpons continued their late season run towards a playoff spot as they remain within striking distance of first place with six games scheduled against first place Dunedin this week. Spencer Jones continues to hit rockets all over the field, routinely hitting balls well over 100 mph. The team’s eighth round pick Brett Barrera has found his stride. On the pitching side the team saw Zack Britton make a pair of rehab appearances, while they received very strong outings from Joel Valdez and Zach Messinger.

Players of Note:

Spencer Jones: 14 G; .340/.407/.491, 2 HR, 2 2B, 7 SB

Brett Barrera: 13 G; .347/.353/.510, 1 HR, 5 2B

Ben Rice: 48 G; .314/.413/.514, 8 HR, 4 2B

Joel Valdez: 4 G; 3.17 ERA, 18.1 IP, 19 H, 10 BB, 28 K