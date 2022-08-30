Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/30/22

New York Post | Dan Martin: Prior to last night’s late-night action against the Los Angeles Angels, the Yankees made a slew of roster moves. Most notably, they activated reliever Clay Holmes from the 15-day injured list, sending Luke Bard to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the active roster. Additionally, since Marwin González is not with the team in Anaheim — he was added to the paternity list on Monday — Tim Locastro has been recalled from Scranton.

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: In recent years, the Yankees have built their bullpen out of players acquired for relative peanuts that they have turned into true weapons, such as Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, and Lucas Luetge. Might Anthony Banda be next to add his name to this list? The Yankees targeted the journeyman reliever when he exercised his opt-out with the Seattle Mariners earlier this season, noticing that he had reworked his mechanics — in particular, he dropped his arm slot — an adjustment that the team clearly believes may help him find a role in the team’s battered bullpen.

CBS Sports | Dayn Perry & R.J. Anderson: The Major League Baseball Player’s Association dropped a bomb late Sunday night/early Monday morning, announcing that they were absorbing the organization Advocates for Minor Leaguers and declaring an intent to incorporate minor leaguers into the player’s union. This is a historic moment, one that will hopefully begin the process of giving minor league players — largely underpaid, maltreated, and exploited — a seat at the table in a collective bargaining setting.