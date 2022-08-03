Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/3/22

Yahoo! Sports | Zach Crizer: The trade deadline has come and gone, and so now it’s time to turn to every teacher’s least favorite activity, which also happens to be every sports writer’s favorite one: grading! After yesterday’s strange sequence of events, the Yankees unsurprisingly receive a middling report card, as the high grades for the acquisitions of Andrew Benintendi and Frankie Montas are counterbalanced by low ones for the decision to flip Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals for Harrison Bader. Of course, as we know, these grades mean absolutely nothing — last year’s trade for Joey Gallo was almost universally beloved, after all, and we saw how that played out — but it’s still interesting to see what the vibe is out there.

For other grades, see David Schoenfield’s grading of the Montgomery/Bader swap on ESPN+ (subscription required), Greg Joyce’s “Winners and Losers” in the New York Post, and Mike Axisa’s breakdown on CBS. Although each has their own particular spin, they all mostly agree that this was a largely successful, albeit confusing, deadline for the Yanks.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Before the news dropped that the Yankees had shipped Joey Gallo to the Los Angeles Dodgers yesterday afternoon, Randy Miller sat down with the struggling outfielder to discuss the “adversity” that shattered his confidence and caused him to hit “rock bottom for the big leagues.” It is a truly sad read that gets into the mind of a player who, upon coming to a team that he grew up rooting for, could not have scripted a worse outcome if he tried.

Dan Martin | New York Post: Fans who were surprised on Monday afternoon when the Yankees added Luis Severino to the 60-day IL are joined by a rather notable individual — Severino himself! The right-hander, who had a pain-free throwing session earlier in the day before learning he wouldn’t be eligible to come off the shelf until mid-September, expected to be back in the rotation later this month. The team, however, apparently wants him to go through “another spring training” to build himself back up fully before returning to the diamond. In many ways, this likely represents a means of limiting the starter’s innings, considering he has thrown a grand total of 18 regular season innings since the start of the 2019 season.

Severino has apparently made his displeasure known to manager Aaron Boone, although he acknowledges that there’s really nothing he can do about it.

NJ.com | Randy Miller: Speaking to reporters after the deadline, Brian Cashman highlighted Harrison Bader’s Gold Glove defense and elite speed as the main reasons the team sent homegrown lefty Jordan Montgomery to St. Louis for him despite the fact that Bader’s injured. According to the Yankees general manager, the team expects Bader, who is currently in a walking boot with plantar fasciitis, to be on the field in the Bronx at some point in September.

And some sad MLB news: legendary broadcaster Vin Scully passed away yesterday at the age of 94. Our thoughts are with the Scully family.