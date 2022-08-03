Rivalry Roundup: Kevin Gausman throws a gem in the Trop

Tuesday was a big day in the baseball world with the trade deadline going on, and players going here, there, and everywhere. The Yankees were no exception, adding two trades onto their already fairly busy past couple weeks.

However while all the dust was settling and the moves were being finalized, there was still plenty of baseball on the field to be played. Tuesday’s action didn’t go great for the Yankees, as, despite fighting back from 4-0 and 6-3 deficits, they eventually fell 8-6 to the Mariners.

While the Yankees couldn’t come up with the win, let’s check in and see what their AL competition did on Tuesday in today’s edition of the Rivalry Roundup.

Toronto Blue Jays (58-45) 3, Tampa Bay Rays (54-49) 1

The Blue Jays were decently busy on deadline day, but it was an offseason acquisition that played the star role in their win. Kevin Gasuman was completely dominant for Toronto, throwing eight shutout, one-hit innings, where he struck of 10. He did most of that with not much room for error either. While the Blue Jays’ offense scored in the first inning on a Bo Bichette RBI single, that was the only run they scored with Gausman in the game, as the Rays’ Drew Rasmussen was pretty solid himself.

In the ninth inning, Toronto got a pair of insurance runs on a Danny Jansen RBI bloop single that Rays’ deadline acquisition José Siri couldn’t come up with on a diving attempt.

Bloooooop, there it is! pic.twitter.com/ytlYur0stA — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) August 3, 2022

Those runs ended up coming in hand. In the bottom of the ninth, as Taylor Walls homered off Blue Jays’ closer Jordan Romano. After that, Romano bounced back and retired the next three batters to seal Gausman’s gem.

Some of the Twins’ big deals on deadline day were an attempt to address their bullpen, and after this one, that makes sense. While the Tigers had erased an initial 2-0 Twins’ lead, Minnesota had retaken the lead in the fifth inning, and still held it going into the seventh.

After 4.1 acceptable innings from Chris Archer and 1.2 scoreless frames from the combination of Jovani Moran and Emilio Pagán, Griffin Jax came in for the seventh. He promptly allowed three hits and a walk, retiring just one batter, giving Detroit the lead. The Tigers ended up scoring three in the inning. After that, the Detroit bullpen held Minnesota to just one hit in the remaining three innings, coming away with the win.

Despite the loss, former Yankees’ prospect Jake Cave had a solid 2022 debut, going 2-for-3 with a walk, after having spent the season in Triple-A.

Despite the Yankees losing, the Astros didn’t end up gaining any ground on them in the best record race, as they were held in check by Boston.

It seemed like things might not go great for Boston, as starter Kutter Crawford allowed two hits and a run before retiring a batter. However, that would be the only run he allowed, eventually putting in a six inning, one-run outing.

Meanwhile, Rafael Devers returned to Boston’s lineup after coming off the injured list, and he marked his return in a big way. He drove in both of the Red Sox runs, including giving them the lead for good with a sixth inning home run.

In case you forgot... RAFFY RAKES. pic.twitter.com/01WHyxauy2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 3, 2022

Boston’s bullpen ended up holding on the rest of the way, with closer Tanner Houck getting a five-out save. He retired five straight to end the game after coming with with two on and one out in the eighth.