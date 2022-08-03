Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/3/22

It’s been a wild week in Yankee land. The team has gotten better, but the club shocked all of us when they traded the always dependable Jordan Montgomery for injured center fielder Harrison Bader. Bader certainly has his merits as a player, but the trade of Montgomery just came out of left field, with the club seemingly prioritizing pitching depth given the rotation’s recent struggles, only to turn around and jettison the reliable lefty.

We’ll have loads of analysis of the deadline today, as Andres will look back at the Yankees’ deadline as a whole, while Dan will analyze all the prospects they gave up this go-around. John shows how the community reacted to the team’s moves, while Sam discusses what Bader brings to the table.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Seattle Mariners

Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES Network, ROOTNW, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Where does the Montgomery deal rank on your list of most surprising Brian Cashman trades?

2. Other than the Juan Soto deal, what was the most interesting trade of deadline day?