New York Yankees vs Los Angeles Angels: Frankie Montas vs José Suarez

Coming off a disappointing four-game split in Oakland, the Yankees look for better results at their next stop, Anaheim, California. New York will be looking to stack some wins together before heading back East to play the Rays later this week. In theory at least, a series against the 55-73 Angels should be just what the doctor ordered, but as the weekend showed, records can be deceiving.

Frankie Montas, no stranger to pitching in the American League West, takes the ball for the Yankees tonight. Montas, making his fifth start since coming to New York at the deadline, is coming off his best start in pinstripes. Against the Mets on Tuesday, he pitched 5.2 innings, allowing only two earned runs, while striking out six versus one walk allowed. For the season, the righty has tossed 124.1 innings to the tune of a 3.84 ERA, the latter stat inflated by a couple of ugly outings since Montas came to the Bronx.

For the Angels, José Suarez gets the ball. The 24-year-old southpaw has thrown 73 innings for the Angels so far this season, compiling a 4.19 ERA. Suarez throws a low-90s fastball, complemented by a slider, a changeup, and a curveball that is the only bright spot on his Statcast page. Suarez’s hook has a 79th percentile spin rate, which likely contributes to his chase rate ranking in the 66th percentile.

The Yankee lineup tonight features a lot of familiar faces, but some interesting alignments. Andrew Benintendi, who’s been carrying a big stick, hits third in the order. Anthony Rizzo, who had been a staple at the top of the order for much of the season, finds himself hitting sixth. In a welcome sight for Yankees fans, our All-Star catcher Jose Trevino returns to the starting lineup after a couple of days off. Against Suarez, in limited action, only Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres can boast much success, with each taking the southpaw deep once.

Time to bounce back, Yankees. Let’s get back to winning ways, and that starts tonight with beating the Angels.

How to watch

Location: Angel Stadium – Anaheim, CA

First pitch: 9:38 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, Bally Sports West

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / KLAA 830, KWKW 1330

Online stream: MLB.tv

