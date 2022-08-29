Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Things were looking up for the Yankees this past week. After salvaging the finale of their series with the Blue Jays, they took both games against the Mets and opened their Oakland series with a couple of wins, stringing together a winning streak for the first time in a long time. They stumbled from there and left Oakland with a split, but there was an injection of energy that this team desperately needed.

It should come as no surprise that as the offense turned things around, Aaron Judge was back to blasting home runs. The prolific slugger is up to 49 home runs this season, and when he hits them out the Yankees rally around him. When he’s not, however, the team only seems to have one or two guys at a time who can manage to jump start the rest of the lineup. Can the Yankees get back to their first half offense in time to salvage their season? Will Judge maintain his pace to break Maris’ home run record, and will the team respond around him to win enough for it to matter? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of September 1st will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.