Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/29/22

Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: Domingo Germán has showed up for the Yankees ever since Jordan Montgomery was traded and has done his best at filling in for Monty’s spot. He pitched into the eighth inning, and did not give up a run and only allowed three hits in his recent start on Saturday night. “From the get-go, warming up in the bullpen, I felt like my pitches were there,” Germán said through the Yankees’ interpreter. The righty has a 3.19 ERA in eight starts this season.

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: The Yankees signed Anthony Banda to a major league contract and transferred Luis Gil to the 60-day IL. He pitched in Sunday’s game, getting two outs and walking two in the loss. The Bombers also signed former Yankee Chasen Sherve to a minor league deal. He threw 26.1 innings for the Mets this season before being DFA’d in July.

CBS Sports: Clay Holmes threw a live batting practice on Friday as he rehabs from his back injury since being placed on the IL two weeks ago. “Today, it was just a live BP,” Aaron Boone said. “But stuff-wise, it was there, velocity was there, movement quality was there, and he was strike-throwing.” He’s eligible to return to the team on Monday.