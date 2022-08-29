Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/29/22

Well, so much for the good feelings wrought by the five-game winning streak. The Yankee offense submitted a pair of pitiful performances, getting one-hit on Saturday night before managing just one run on Sunday. They’ll have another opportunity to feast on an AL doormat as they travel to face the Angels, but it’s hard to feel all that confident that the team will remember to bring their bats with them on the flight.

It’s another late one, so we’ll again have plenty to keep you warm ahead of tonight's matchup in Anaheim. I’ll get you updated on the latest AL action, and keep tabs on Aaron Judge’s home run chase, before Josh previews the series with the Angels and Sam analyzes some of the less than optimal changes Anthony Rizzo has made lately.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

TV: YES, Bally Sports West, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum

Fun Questions:

1. Who is the most important bat in the Yankee lineup other than Aaron Judge right now?

2. How many homers will Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout combine for in this series?