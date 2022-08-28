Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Zack Britton comments on early departure from rehab appearance

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season season is well into the second half, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!

Britton says he’s all good

Zack Britton left an outing early in his recent rehab start. There was a lot of stir about it on social media, but Britton quickly stopped all talk by addressing it himself.

I’m all good. — Zack Britton (@zbritton) August 28, 2022

I just know how things can get blown out of proportion. I’m good. Arm feels great. — Zack Britton (@zbritton) August 28, 2022

Gleyber stylin’ in the tunnel

You can always count on Gleyber Torres to be in a good outfit. He posed for the camera in a white crewneck and black sweatpants with matching sneakers and hat. Check it out below!

Trevino with the gum delivery

Gum or seeds is a a baseball debate that players go back and forth on. Well, we know Jose Trevino is on Team Gum. He got a massive delivery of Big League Chew to keep him stocked up during the games. He does mention that he needs to hide it from Nestor Cortes though...