New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics: Clarke Schmidt vs. Adrián Martinez

Coming off an awful loss last night, New York looks to rebound today and win three of four from the last-place Athletics in Oakland. The Jays and Rays had the decency to lose yesterday as well so the Yankees didn’t cede any ground in the American League East, but one loss to the A’s is enough. Win this one and get ready to head to Anaheim to play the Angels.

Clarke Schmidt gets the ball today looking to show what he can do in the rotation. Pitching from the Yankee bullpen, Schmidt has thrown 33 innings so far this season. In that time, he’s pitched to a 2.18 ERA. The free pass has been a bit of a red flag for the young right-hander though, as Schmidt has a 13.1 BB% on the season. Making the Athletics’ lineup earn their way on base today will be key for Schmidt as he takes the mound in an important game for the Yankees.

For Oakland, Adrián Martinez looks to shut down the Yankee lineup, after New York looked entirely feckless Saturday night. The rookie right-hander has been less than stellar in his brief time in the big leagues, pitching to a 6.08 ERA in 23.2 innings. Thus far, he has relied heavily on his mid-90s fastball, throwing it 58% of the time. He mixes in a changeup and a slider, both with low-to-mid 80s velocity. Martinez has been susceptible to the long ball this season, surrendering 2.28 HR/9. Hopefully the bats today can square Martinez up and launch a few over the wall.

The Yankees lineup today is one that, at least on paper, is plenty capable of taking Martinez deep. After a day off Saturday, Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup batting third and DH’ing. MVP frontrunner Aaron Judge holds down right field and bats second, and all told, the top two-thirds of the order look pretty similar to what they’ll likely look like come October. Changes in the bottom third though, with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Gleyber Torres getting the day off and Jose Trevino still feeling the effects of fouling a ball off his foot. Score some runs, boys.

Time to bounce back after a pretty bad loss last night, Yankees. Win today, win the series, and head to Anaheim on a high note.

How to watch

Location: Oakland Coliseum – Oakland, CA

First pitch: 4:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NBCSA

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280 / A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM

Online stream: MLB.tv

For updates, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.