Rivalry Roundup: O’s continue to be a thorn in the Astros’ side

The Yankees were gifted a chance to win their game in extra-innings last night, getting two runs on a wild pitch bonanza, but couldn’t hold on and wound up with a 3-2 loss. It was a pretty brutal day for the offense, which managed just a single hit, wasting a great effort from Domingo Germán. Still, nothing happens in a vacuum, so let’s see what happened around them while their game was playing out.

The Angels may be a mess of a team, but Shohei Ohtani is making his push to defend his AL MVP title. The two-way superstar twirled seven shutout innings against a premier offense in the Jays, striking out nine and walking just one. The bullpen didn’t blow it once he stepped out of the game either, with Jimmy Herget tossing two innings to complete the shutout. Ohtani’s ERA dropped to a sparkling 2.67 after this outing, and paired with his .862 OPS as a hitter he’ll give Judge a run for his money.

Boston may have slipped into irrelevancy after the trade deadline, but they played spoiler to Tampa Bay here. The Sox came out of the gate rolling, getting three straight hits in the first inning off of Jeffrey Springs. After Springs got two outs to temporarily put out the fire, the next three batters reached again to give the Sox a 4-0 lead immediately. That would be all that Rich Hill needed, turning in a vintage performance: seven innings, no runs, three hits, one walk and a season-high 11 strikeouts. For context, Hill hadn’t gotten more than six strikeouts in any of his starts entering this game — that’s how good he was in this one.

The little engine that could has taken it to one of the titans of the league. Baltimore has now won their first two games against Houston down in Texas, taking a decisive 3-0 lead in the third inning on a pair of homers from Anthony Santander and Austin Hays. Dean Kremer didn’t generate many swings and misses, but he kept Houston’s loaded offense off balance all day, slipping only in the seventh when Yordan Alvarez slapped a run-scoring single. Félix Bautista entered in the eighth inning and shut the door on an Astros comeback, earning the four-out save to keep Baltimore right in the Wild Card race.

Cleveland Guardians 4 (67-58), Seattle Mariners 3 (69-58)

Luis Castillo has continued to perform like the deadline acquisition that Seattle dreamed of, striking out 10 in six innings of one-run ball. His one mistake was a changeup left over the middle of the plate to Jose Ramírez, and he was promptly punished for a solo shot. Otherwise, the game appeared to be in Seattle’s hands — Eugenio Suarez, Julio Rodriguez, and Jake Lamb all hit solo shots to prop Seattle up with a 3-1 lead.

Then the eighth inning happened. Andrés Muñoz entered the game and served up a walk and a single before facing Ramírez, who doubled home a run. Josh Naylor hit a sharp grounder to first that brought home a second run to tie it, and Andres Gimenez lifted a sac fly to give Cleveland the lead. James Karinchak and Emmanuel Clase shut things down in the bottom of the eighth and ninth, securing the win for the Guardians.

