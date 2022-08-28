Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/28/22

West Coast games that drag on are particularly brutal. Ironically, though the Yankees couldn’t get anything going of their own accord last night, the game was going by quickly because of the sheer lack of hits — not exactly the tradeoff we’d want, but take the silver lining I guess. Either way, New York dropped their first game in six tries and now will look to secure the series win on getaway day instead.

Since it’s the West Coast though, we get a nice window of time for some content beforehand. I’ll start the day off with the latest Judge home run tracker and double up with a look through the AL last night on the rivalry roundup. From there, Jeff looks into Clarke Schmidt’s chance to impress with a starting rotation stint, Jesse reflects on his fandom and his father’s influence on his birthday, and Joe will have the social media spotlight.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum

Fun Questions:

1. How will Clarke Schmidt do in his first start since getting called back up?

2. When will Oswaldo Cabrera hit his first career homer?