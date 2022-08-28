Yankees prospects: Four errors cost FCL Yanks a shot at clinching league title

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: Postponed due to rain, doubleheader scheduled for today

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 5-2 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 SB

CF Everson Pereira 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K, 1 SB

C Austin Wells 2-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R

RF Elijah Dunham 0-2, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB

3B Andres Chaparro 0-3, 1 BB, throwing error

LF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R

DH Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 0-2, 1 K, 1 SB

1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 1 BB, 1 K



Clayton Beeter 4.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 9 K, 1 HR — acclimating quite well in the new org

Nick Ernst 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 1 K (win)

Aaron McGarity 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K

Carson Coleman 1 IP, 0 R, 2 K (save)

9⃣Ks for the @Yankees No.9⃣ prospect.



Clayton Beeter sets a new career high with his nine strikeouts in tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/xUgZFFqKvj — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 28, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 15-1 vs. Hickory Crawdads

DH Trey Sweeney 1-4, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K

CF Jasson Domínguez 4-6, 1 RBI, 3 R — .303/.404/.471 split in 31 games at High-A

3B Tyler Hardman 4-6, 2 R, 1 K

C Anthony Seigler 1-3, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB

1B T.J. Rumfield 4-6, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

RF Grant Richardson 2-5, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K — also thriving since his promotion

SS Benjamin Cowles 2-6, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

LF Aldenis Sanchez 4-6, 1 3B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K

2B Eduardo Torrealba 2-5, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K



Richard Fitts 8 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 7 K — had a perfecto-bid into the seventh

Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB

SIX PERFECT INNINGS FOR RICHARD FITTS!!!



His 7th K of the night ends the 6th. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/JDM1Lf8WE0 — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 27, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 6-5 at Clearwater Threshers

CF Spencer Jones 1-3, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB

SS Alexander Vargas 1-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

C Antonio Gomez 2-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

3B Marcos Cabrera 0-4, 2 K

1B Ben Rice 0-1, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

RF Tayler Aguilar 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K

2B Brett Barrera 1-4, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

DH Christopher Familia 0-3, 1 BB, 1 K

LF Madison Santos 0-4, 2 K



Yon Castro 4 IP, 2 R, 6 H, 1 BB, 4 K

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 1 R, 3 BB, 2 K

Zack Britton 0.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H (hold) — had a scary moment with his arm, but said he was fine after the game

Harold Cortijo 2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 4 K (win)

Jack Neely 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K (save)

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 6-7 at FCL Rays, FCL Championship Game 2 (best of three, tied 1-1)

2B Jared Serna 2-4, 1 2B, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 2 SB, throwing error

RF Daury Arias 0-5, 2 K

C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, 1 K, throwing error

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-4, 1 3B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

DH Rafael Flores 1-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K

SS Dayro Perez 1-3, 1 R, 1 K, fielding error

PH Kelvin Espino 0-1, 1 K

3B Ronny Rojas 0-0

LF Felix Negueis 1-4, 1 K

CF Nelson Medina 2-3, 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K

3B-SS Brenny Escanio 2-4, 1 RBI, 2 SB, fielding error



Luis Serna 4 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 5 H, 7 K

Luis Arejula 3 IP, 0 R, 3 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Cole Ayers 0.1 IP, 2 R, 1 H, 1 BB (hold)

Matt Keating 0.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 K (blown save)

Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 1 R, 1 H, 2 BB (loss)