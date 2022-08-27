New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics: Domingo Germán vs. Adam Oller

The Yankees have won the first two games of this four-game set in Oakland, building a nice little five-game winning streak along the way. That streak can continue with a victory tonight, but the big story has to be, as always, Aaron Judge. His three-run home run last night was all the offense the Yankees managed, but it was enough in the 3-2 win. Moreover, it was Judge’s 49th of the season, and the chase for 50 seems all but assured, with Yankees fans just wondering if tonight is the night.

Domingo Germán has stepped up his game since moving back into the rotation. The righthander has made five starts in August, with a 2.67 ERA and 3.72 FIP. His strikeout totals have been uninspiring, but he’s managed to control home runs and hard contact generally in a way that he hasn’t in his career to this point, and that’ll be the key again against the A’s.

Adam Oller opposes Germán, having a tough rookie season. He’s striking out just 13 percent of batters faced, and walking 11 percent, while surrendering 13 home runs in just 60.1 innings. The Yankees should jump all over Oller tonight, hopefully they can and can keep this hot streak going.

How to watch

Location: Oakland Coliseum — Oakland, CA

First pitch: 9:07 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NBCSCA

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9, WADO 1380

Online stream: MLB.tv

