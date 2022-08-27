 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/27/22

A Saturday in the bay.

By Jake Devin
MLB: AUG 25 Yankees at Athletics Photo by Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The West Coast trip rolls on, as the Yankees will again have another chance to beat up on an AL cellar-dwellar tonight in Oakland. They’ll throw Domingo Germán to the mound, with right-hander holding his own in the Yankee rotation. After getting roughed up in his first outing off the IL, Germán has a 2.84 ERA over his last six starts, and a .697 OPS allowed.

We’ll have plenty on the site today to keep you occupied ahead of another late-night matchup. I’ll have a look at the rest last night’s AL action, as well as an update of the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker. Meanwhile, Esteban takes a closer look at Aaron Judge’s defensive work in center field, and Andrés wonders if we should be worried about the Yankees’ pitching staff.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:07 p.m. ET

TV: YES, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Who finishes the year with a better wRC+/OPS+, Aaron Judge, or Paul Goldschmidt?

2. Do you expect to see other young stars take extensions similar in structure to the one Julio Rodriguez signed?

