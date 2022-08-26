The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 125

Welcome back to the Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker! We’re taking a daily look at where Aaron Judge’s monster season tracks compared to some of the other historic single-season home run leaders in anticipation of Judge potentially joining their ranks. We’ll be going by Team Game because not every player’s seasons were in sync with the calendar days and everyone didn’t play all of the team’s games, which makes this our universal standard. Now, let’s get into Game 125:

Aaron Judge through Game 125 of 2022: 48 HR

Team Game 125: 8/25 — 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 1 BB

The Yankees exploded for 13 runs last night, but not only did Judge not hit one out of the park, none of the Yankees did. That’s right, the team known for scoring more than half of their runs via the long ball dropped 13 runs without a single one. That sounds to me like a good sign that they’re out of their offensive slump, even if it’s against a lowly opponent like the A’s, but it’s not ideal for our home run chase here. We’ll have to see what tonight brings.

Roger Maris through Game 125 of 1961: 50 HR

Team Game 125: 8/22 — 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB

Maris pushed through to the 50-homer mark for the first time in his career in this game, swatting a two-run shot in the sixth inning off of Ken McBride. Fellow M&M brother Mickey Mantle had 46 to this point, so the race between the two was still well and truly underway, but Maris became the first to ever reach 50 before the calendar turned to September.

Babe Ruth through Game 125 of 1927: 42 HR

Team Game 125: 8/28 — 1-for-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K

The Great Bambino was well behind the pace of some of the other great sluggers at this point, but he was just beginning to enter a torrid stretch when he homered in the first inning of this game. The homer was his third in as many games, but he was just getting started on this legendary stretch run.

Barry Bonds through Game 125 of 2001: 54 HR

Team Game 125: 8/30 — 0-for-2, 1 R, 3 BB, 1 K

Bonds didn’t lay down the hammer in this game, as he was in the middle of a frigid three-game homerless streak, but he did work three walks and score once thanks to the free pass. Teams wanted no part of Bonds throughout his career with the Giants, but it was evident in this portion of his historic season just how respectful pitchers had to be — and they still got burned more often than not.

Mark McGwire through Game 125 of 1998: 50 HR

Team Game 125: 8/20 (1) — 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K

The Cardinals were in New York and starting up a doubleheader against the Mets on this day, and McGwire pushed No. 50 across in the first half of the twin bill. He went back-to-back with Brian Jordan in the seventh inning, where the Cardinals scored the only two runs of the game in their eventual 2-0 victory.

Sammy Sosa through Game 125 of 1998: 47 HR

Team Game 125: 8/18 — 0-for-5, 3 K

The Cubs opened up a series with the Cardinals on this day, setting up a massive matchup between Sosa and McGuire. Unfortunately, neither one really showed up in this game, and Sosa in particular got carved up by Kent Mercker and the Cardinal bullpen.