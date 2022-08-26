Yankees prospects: Matt Sauer’s 17-K gem gets wasted

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 8-7 at Omaha Storm Chasers
CF Tim Locastro 1-3, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
SS Oswald Peraza 0-4, 1 BB
DH Ben Rortvedt 2-5, 2 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
1B Ronald Guzmán 3-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, throwing error
C Josh Breaux 0-5, 2 K
3B Armando Alvarez 1-4, 1 R, 1 K
RF Phillip Evans 2-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
2B Tyler Wade 2-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, fielding error
LF Chris Owings 1-4, 1 K
Mitch Spence 5 IP, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 H, 3 BB, 1 K
Emmanuel Ramirez 2 IP, 3 R, 4 H, 3 K (blown save)
Richard Rodríguez 2 IP, 0 R, 3 K (win)
Guzmán is the gift that keeps on giving— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 26, 2022
Ronald Guzmán tallies his SECOND homer of the night, and it's the go-ahead in the ninth! #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/qURA7PMKCo
Double-A Somerset Patriots: L, 3-4 (10) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 0-5, 2 K
CF Everson Pereira 2-4, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 R
DH Austin Wells 0-4, 2 K
3B Andres Chaparro 1-3, 1 BB, 1 K
RF Brandon Lockridge 1-4, 1 2B, 3 K
LF Jeisson Rosario 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB, 2 K
C Rodolfo Durán 0-4, 2 K, throwing error
1B Eric Wagaman 0-4, 1 K
2B Max Burt 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K, 1 SB
Matt Sauer 8 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 17 K, 1 HR — set a franchise record for strikeouts in his third start at Double-A, most K’s in a minor league game since 2019
Carson Coleman 1 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 1 K (blown save)
Steven Jennings 1 IP, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 H, 2 K (loss)
SAUER WAS SWEET TONIGHT!@Yankees prospect Matt Sauer sets a new career and Patriots single-game record with 1⃣7⃣Ks #PatriotsInPinstripes #RepBX pic.twitter.com/TjcaaLewLb— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 26, 2022
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: W, 6-3 vs. Hickory Crawdads
DH Anthony Seigler 0-2, 2 BB, 2 K, 1 CS
CF Jasson Domínguez 1-4, 1 K
3B Tyler Hardman 1-4, 2 RBI, 1 CS
1B Spencer Henson 0-3, 1 R, 1 BB
LF Aaron Palensky 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 2 R, 1 K
C Carlos Narvaez 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-4, 1 R, 3 K
RF Aldenis Sanchez 2-4, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
SS Eduardo Torrealba 0-4, 1 RBI
Blas Castano 5 IP, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 2 K, throwing error (win)
Charlie Ruegger 1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 2 BB (hold)
Trevor Holloway 2.2 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 2 K
Tyler just hits the ball "Hard-Man."— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 26, 2022
4-2 Gades. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/KQbK5YUA0x
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: W, 5-1 (7) at Clearwater Threshers
DH Spencer Jones 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K — second homer in Low-A
SS Alexander Vargas 0-2, 1 K, 1 CS
C Antonio Gomez 0-3, 1 K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-3, 2 K
LF Tayler Aguilar 2-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 SB
1B Ben Rice 1-3, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 K
CF Madison Santos 0-2, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
RF Raimfer Salinas 0-3, 1 R, 2 K
2B Luis Santos 0-2, 1 K
Joel Valdez 5.1 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 1 BB, 9 K (win)
Harold Cortijo 0.2 IP, 0 R (save)
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 8-4 vs. FCL Red Sox (FCL Semifinals)
2B Jared Serna 1-5, 1 RBI, 2 K
RF Daury Arias 1-4, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 1 R, 2 K
C Agustin Ramirez 0-4, throwing error
1B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4, 2 K, 1 SB
DH Rafael Flores 3-4, 1 3B, 1 2B, 3 R, 1 K
SS Dayro Perez 1-4, 1 RBI, 2 K
LF Felix Negueis 1-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 K
CF Nelson Medina 0-2, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
CF Alan Mejia 1-1, 1 2B
3B Brenny Escanio 0-1, 1 RBI, 1 R, 2 BB, 1 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
Sean Hermann 5.2 IP, 4 R, 1 ER, 7 H, 2 BB, 6 K (win)
Luis Velasquez 3 IP, 0 R, 2 H, 3 BB (hold)
Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 0 R
Dominican Summer League Yankees: Season Over
Dominican Summer League Bombers: Season Over
Loading comments...