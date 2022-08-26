Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/26/22

The Yankees have swung things in their favor of late after a long stretch of ineptitude, winning their fourth straight game in the opener of their West Coast trip against Oakland. This time the result was never in doubt, as they broke open a 10-0 lead before ultimately winning 13-4 in what was a much-appreciated laugher. Part of the offensive onslaught was also due to Giancarlo Stanton returning to the lineup and picking up some RBI immediately, and hopefully the slugger’s inclusion into the offense helps stabilize the team going forward.

Before the Yankees go for their fifth win in a row, let’s run through what we’ll have for you today. I’ll start off with our daily check-in on Aaron Judge’s home run chase, and Matt has the rivalry roundup before taking us back to a past Yankees team that won the pennant but had a truly terrible stretch of games. Dan highlights the FCL and DSL players’ seasons now that those leagues have wrapped up, Andrés examines Jose Trevino’s incredible addition to the team’s defense, and I’ll be back around for the mailbag.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum

Fun Questions:

1. How many homers will Judge end August with?

2. How will JP Sears do in his first start against his former organization?