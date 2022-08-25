New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics: Jameson Taillon vs. James Kaprielian

Three games ago, it looked like some dire straits for New York. Dropping three straight contests against Toronto at home was not a good look, especially on the heels of an already-awful August. But the club bounced back and won the finale, then swept the second half of the Subway Series against the crosstown Mets, and now, after an offday, they look to build on their mini-winning streak as they kick off a West Coast series against the Athletics.

Jameson Taillon gets the ball tonight with the task of keeping the winning streak alive. For the season, Jamo has pitched to a 4.00 ERA in 132.2 innings. Recently though, it’s been a bit of a slog for Taillon. Over his last 23.2 innings, Taillon has surrendered 14 earned runs, thanks in no small part to six home runs allowed over that period. Keeping the ball in the park tonight in Oakland might just be the recipe for success for the Yankee right-hander.

A familiar face will stare back at the Yankees bats when they step into the batter’s box tonight, as former Yankee prospect James Kaprielian takes the mound for Oakland. For the season, the 28-year-old right-hander has pitched to a 4.29 ERA over 100.2 innings. Kaprielian throws his mid-90s fastball just over half the time (54%), mixing in a slider (23%), curve (13%), and change (9%).

On a day when the Injured List giveth and the Injured List taketh away, New York gets Giancarlo Stanton back, to slot back into the middle of the order and provide some protection for the top of the lineup. Tonight, the slugger hits third as the designated hitter. This will mark Big G’s first time on the field since he pinch-hit in the ninth inning against the Orioles on July 23rd, over a month ago. Welcome back, good sir.

As for track records against Kaprielian, there is not much to go on. Isiah Kiner-Falefa has the most experience against him, with 5 hits in 16 at-bats. In the grander scheme, Andrew Benintendi has gotten hot for the Bombers, with a .938 OPS over his last seven games. And of course, Aaron Judge seems to have shaken off his mini-slump, going 4 for 8 with two dingers against the Mets. It’d be a beautiful thing to watch Judge chase down Maris.

Let’s keep winning, fellas. A win tonight kicks the West Coast trip off an a high note and hopefully the club can keep stringing together Ws.

How to watch

Location: Oakland Coliseum – Oakland, CA

First pitch: 9:40 pm ET

TV broadcast: YES, NBCSA

Radio broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

Online stream: MLB.tv

