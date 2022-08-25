Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/25/22

Hope you enjoyed the day off! I’m sure the Yankees did after a hectic first few weeks of August. Now they’re out on the West Coast, ready to begin a seven-game swing through Oakland and Anaheim.

Today on the site, I’ll introduce a new daily feature for the PSA community to follow along Aaron Judge’s race for the home run record, and I’ll also have the Rivalry Roundup. Peter will have the preview for the four-game set in Oakland beginning tonight, and John will detail the history of illegal pitches. Later on, Sam will zoom in on Judge approaching an elusive 200 wRC+ season, and Chris will follow up on Esteban’s work in May regarding Judge’s batting approach.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: YES, NBC Sports California

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum

Fun Questions/Prompts:

1. Predict the outcome of Giancarlo Stanton’s first plate appearance off the IL.

2. Amid rumors that Greg Weissert is joining the Yankees’ bullpen, are there any other Triple-A relievers you’d like to see get a shot at the majors?