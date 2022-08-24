Pinstripe Alley Podcast Ep. 168: A Subway Sweep and West Coast Goals

The Yankees answered our wishes of riding the wave of the Josh Donaldson walk-off slam into a return to their first-half winning ways. They just had the wipe out, face-first on the sand for a few days before picking themselves back up (obviously). But after losing three in a row at home to Toronto and hearing choirs of boos at Yankee Stadium while Aaron Boone fumed in the postgame, they’ve actually put some wins together for the first time in quite awhile.

New York salvaged the finale against the Blue Jays to avoid a sweep and then won back-to-back games against a tough foe in the Mets, even beating Max Scherzer in the process. That’s definitely something to build off of, but they can’t stop there. A long West Coast trip through Oakland and Anaheim lies ahead, and the Yankees can’t take any games for granted, even against those struggling ballclubs. They’ll have Giancarlo Stanton back in their lineup, and while the bullpen has lost some names in the past week (most notably Scott Effross), Clay Holmes should be on track to return in Anaheim and the long-absent Zack Britton is on the rehab trail as well.

Kunj and I discussed all the ups and downs of the past week while praising the minor league promotions, big hits from Andrew Benintendi, and more monster blasts from the home run crown-seeking Aaron Judge. They also talk about the 2023 schedule, the B-Ref update, and as always, the Yankee and Manfred of the Week.

You can listen to the show on the web player below, here, or on any of your preferred podcast apps — to name a few, we’re on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, PlayerFM, and iHeartRadio.