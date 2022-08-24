Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/24/22

New York Post | Justin Terranova: Trading Jordan Montgomery for Harrison Bader was the surprise move of the deadline, but despite Gumby’s immediate success in St. Louis, Brian Cashman sounds unconcerned. The Yankees figured this would be the way the deal played out — Monty being immediately available, and New York waiting on the defensive upside Harrison Bader brought to the outfield. Given that that’s exactly what’s happened, it seems Cashman isn’t worried about looking bad.

New York Times | Gary Phillips: As I said over the weekend, Oswaldo Cabrera is a very aesthetically pleasing ballplayer. One thing that’s been hard to ignore about him has been his imitation pearl necklace, emblazoned with the “OZ” nickname that reflects his wizardlike reputation for defense within the Yankees’ minor league system. It also brings just enough pop to the typical corporate look that the young utility player stands out in pinstripes.

FanGraphs | Jay Jaffe: The Yankees are not going to break the all-time wins record this season, despite the torrid pace they were on to start the year. While their playoff and division odds haven’t necessarily been impacted by the downturn of the last month, their total win pace for the year has, and if in April we were told the team would have a 99-win pace, we’d all take it, but the actual journey hasn’t been as fun.

Sports Illustrated | Stephanie Apstein: Don’t fault the Yankees for trying to pull out of this skid, though. Ballplayers are a superstitious lot, and they’ve tried just about everything — new uniform combinations, and avoiding certain areas of the dugout. While results have been mixed, perhaps the best advice would be to keep doing whatever they did on Sunday and Monday, and hope that good things keep happening.

Lastly, the Yankees made a small roster move after last night’s win, as they optioned Estevan Florial back to Triple-A. The demotion clears room for the return of Giancarlo Stanton on Thursday in Oakland.