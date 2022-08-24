Yankees prospects: Volpe’s hit barrage, Wells’ homer help Somerset hang 10

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 at Omaha Storm Chasers

CF Tim Locastro 0-4, HBP, K

SS Tyler Wade 1-5, 3B, 2 K, SB

LF Miguel Andújar 1-4, HR, RBI

DH Ben Rortvedt 1-3, SF, RBI

C Josh Breaux 0-4, 3 K, dropped foul error

1B Ronald Guzmán 1-3, BB, K

3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, 2B, HR, BB, 2 RBI

RF Blake Perkins 1-3, SF, RBI, K, SB

2B Chris Owings 0-3, BB

Ryan Weber 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR

Zach Greene 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR (win)

Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR

Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP

Braden Bristo 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (save)

Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-6 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats

SS Anthony Volpe 3-5, 3B, K, SB — watch him fly on this triple

CF Everson Pereira 1-5, GIDP

C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, passed ball — 7th homer in 35 games at Double-A

RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, HR, RBI, K —16th homer

3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, K

LF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K

2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — also his 16th homer

1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB

DH Eric Wagaman 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 K

Will Warren 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, 3 HR

Tanner Myatt 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win)

Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Austin Wells getting in on the homer parade.



Back-to-back games with a home run for the @Yankees No. 4 prospect (7). pic.twitter.com/qmbayLIQtg — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 23, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-3 vs. Hickory Crawdads

SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K, SB — 26th steal in 29 chances

CF Jasson Domínguez 2-4, 2B, K, SB — up to an .897 OPS in High-A

3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K, SB

C Anthony Seigler 0-3, SF, RBI, K

1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, BB

LF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K, GIDP

DH Spencer Henson 0-3, K

2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, picked off — nice play on defense

RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 2 K

Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 4 K

Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, pickoff error

Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (loss)

Nelson L. Alvarez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K

Jasson Domínguez with a leadoff double. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/CQTzugSKrM — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 24, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-5 at Clearwater Threshers

CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K, fielding error

SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, K

3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4

RF Tayler Aguilar 2-4

LF Madison Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS

2B Brett Barrera 0-3, K

C Ben Rice 1-3

DH Christopher Familia 0-3

1B Connor Cannon 1-2, HR, RBI, HBP, K, missed catch error

Zach Messinger 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR

Leam Mendez 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 2 HR (loss)

Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K

Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 7-6 (7) vs. FCL Tigers — end of season

2B Jared Serna 1-3, BB, 2 K

RF Daury Arias 2-4 — scored game-winning run on balk-off (lol)

1B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4 — finished runner-up for FCL batting crown

C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, RBI — game-tying walk in seventh

SS Dayro Perez 0-3, 2 K

DH Rafael Flores 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 K — grand slam in first inning

LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 2 K

3B Brenny Escanio 0-2, BB, K, SB

CF Nelson Medina 1-3, 2B, RBI, K

Justin Lange 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, WP

Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K

Will Brian 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K — pro debut for 10th-round pick

Carlos Rosario 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP

Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — pro debut for 9th-round pick

Alex Bustamente 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K — pro debut for undrafted free agent

Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)

Rodriguez finishes 2nd in the FCL with a .348 BA, Ricardo Oliver finished hitless yesterday and today, but only fell to .349 for the year. https://t.co/9M6oZUkPo1 — Dan Kelly (@Dan_KellyPSA) August 23, 2022

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 2-1 (7) vs. DSL Bombers — end of season

SS Roderick Arias 0-4, 4 K — woof!

2B Keiner Delgado 1-4

CF Willy Montero 2-4, 2 2B, K

RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-3, SF, RBI, 2 K — walk-off sacrifice fly

C Manuel Palencia 2-3, 2B, CS

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-3, K — throwing error

LF David Beckles 2-2, SB

3B Juan Matheus 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI, K

DH Santiago Gomez 0-2, BB

Brian Arias 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP

Alejandro Gomez 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — no-hit relief

Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 1-2 (7) at DSL Yankees — end of season

CF Fidel Montero 0-3, 2 K

C Engelth Urena 0-3, K

RF John Cruz 0-3, 2 K

LF Joel Mendez 1-3, 2 K — only hit for DSL Bombers

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 0-1, BB, HBP, two errors (throwing & fielding)

2B Luis Suarez 0-2, HBP, K

DH Johan Contreras 0-3, K

1B Edinson Duran 0-3

3B Andry Javier 0-1, BB, RBI, K

Diego Hernandez 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP

Gerardo Abrego 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K

Ruben Castillo 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss)