Yankees prospects: Volpe’s hit barrage, Wells’ homer help Somerset hang 10

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-4 at Omaha Storm Chasers
CF Tim Locastro 0-4, HBP, K
SS Tyler Wade 1-5, 3B, 2 K, SB
LF Miguel Andújar 1-4, HR, RBI
DH Ben Rortvedt 1-3, SF, RBI
C Josh Breaux 0-4, 3 K, dropped foul error
1B Ronald Guzmán 1-3, BB, K
3B Armando Alvarez 2-3, 2B, HR, BB, 2 RBI
RF Blake Perkins 1-3, SF, RBI, K, SB
2B Chris Owings 0-3, BB
Ryan Weber 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 2 K, HR
Zach Greene 3 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K, HR (win)
Michael Gomez 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 0 K, HR
Greg Weissert 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, HBP
Braden Bristo 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 K (save)
How swell, Miguel! #RepBX #OffTheRails pic.twitter.com/mVFJGrtUvF— SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 24, 2022
Double-A Somerset Patriots: W, 10-6 vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
SS Anthony Volpe 3-5, 3B, K, SB — watch him fly on this triple
CF Everson Pereira 1-5, GIDP
C Austin Wells 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, passed ball — 7th homer in 35 games at Double-A
RF Elijah Dunham 1-4, HR, RBI, K —16th homer
3B Andres Chaparro 2-4, K
LF Brandon Lockridge 0-4, 2 K
2B Jesus Bastidas 2-4, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, K — also his 16th homer
1B Mickey Gasper 0-2, 2 BB
DH Eric Wagaman 2-4, 2 RBI, 2 K
Will Warren 5.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R (6 ER), 3 BB, 5 K, 3 HR
Tanner Myatt 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K (win)
Kaleb Cowart 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K
Austin Wells getting in on the homer parade.— Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 23, 2022
Back-to-back games with a home run for the @Yankees No. 4 prospect (7). pic.twitter.com/qmbayLIQtg
High-A Hudson Valley Renegades: L, 2-3 vs. Hickory Crawdads
SS Trey Sweeney 0-3, BB, K, SB — 26th steal in 29 chances
CF Jasson Domínguez 2-4, 2B, K, SB — up to an .897 OPS in High-A
3B Tyler Hardman 0-4, K, SB
C Anthony Seigler 0-3, SF, RBI, K
1B T.J. Rumfield 1-3, BB
LF Grant Richardson 1-3, RBI, K, GIDP
DH Spencer Henson 0-3, K
2B Benjamin Cowles 1-3, picked off — nice play on defense
RF Aldenis Sanchez 0-3, 2 K
Yoendrys Gómez 3 IP, 4 H, 1 R (0 ER), 3 BB, 4 K
Wellington Diaz 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K, pickoff error
Edgar Barclay 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 0 BB, 4 K (loss)
Nelson L. Alvarez 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 K
Jasson Domínguez with a leadoff double. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/CQTzugSKrM— Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 24, 2022
Low-A Tampa Tarpons: L, 1-5 at Clearwater Threshers
CF Spencer Jones 0-4, K, fielding error
SS Alexander Vargas 1-4, K
3B Marcos Cabrera 1-4
RF Tayler Aguilar 2-4
LF Madison Santos 0-3, BB, 2 K, CS
2B Brett Barrera 0-3, K
C Ben Rice 1-3
DH Christopher Familia 0-3
1B Connor Cannon 1-2, HR, RBI, HBP, K, missed catch error
Zach Messinger 5 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 4 K, HR
Leam Mendez 2 IP, 4 H, 3 R (3 ER), 0 BB, 1 K, 2 HR (loss)
Enrique Santana 1 IP, 0 H, 1 R (0 ER), 1 BB, 0 K
Florida Complex League Yankees: W, 7-6 (7) vs. FCL Tigers — end of season
2B Jared Serna 1-3, BB, 2 K
RF Daury Arias 2-4 — scored game-winning run on balk-off (lol)
1B Jesus Rodriguez 1-4 — finished runner-up for FCL batting crown
C Omar Martinez 0-3, BB, RBI — game-tying walk in seventh
SS Dayro Perez 0-3, 2 K
DH Rafael Flores 1-3, HR, 4 RBI, 2 K — grand slam in first inning
LF Alan Mejia 0-3, 2 K
3B Brenny Escanio 0-2, BB, K, SB
CF Nelson Medina 1-3, 2B, RBI, K
Justin Lange 3 IP, 3 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 5 K, WP
Manny Ramirez 1 IP, 3 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 3 K
Will Brian 0.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R (2 ER), 1 BB, 1 K — pro debut for 10th-round pick
Carlos Rosario 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K, WP
Matt Keating 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K — pro debut for 9th-round pick
Alex Bustamente 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K — pro debut for undrafted free agent
Montana Semmel 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K (win)
Rodriguez finishes 2nd in the FCL with a .348 BA, Ricardo Oliver finished hitless yesterday and today, but only fell to .349 for the year. https://t.co/9M6oZUkPo1— Dan Kelly (@Dan_KellyPSA) August 23, 2022
Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 2-1 (7) vs. DSL Bombers — end of season
SS Roderick Arias 0-4, 4 K — woof!
2B Keiner Delgado 1-4
CF Willy Montero 2-4, 2 2B, K
RF Ramiro Altagracia 0-3, SF, RBI, 2 K — walk-off sacrifice fly
C Manuel Palencia 2-3, 2B, CS
1B Gabriel Bersing 0-3, K — throwing error
LF David Beckles 2-2, SB
3B Juan Matheus 1-2, 2B, BB, RBI, K
DH Santiago Gomez 0-2, BB
Brian Arias 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 2 K, 2 HBP
Alejandro Gomez 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 K (win) — no-hit relief
Dominican Summer League Bombers: L, 1-2 (7) at DSL Yankees — end of season
CF Fidel Montero 0-3, 2 K
C Engelth Urena 0-3, K
RF John Cruz 0-3, 2 K
LF Joel Mendez 1-3, 2 K — only hit for DSL Bombers
SS Enmanuel Tejeda 0-1, BB, HBP, two errors (throwing & fielding)
2B Luis Suarez 0-2, HBP, K
DH Johan Contreras 0-3, K
1B Edinson Duran 0-3
3B Andry Javier 0-1, BB, RBI, K
Diego Hernandez 3.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 6 K, WP
Gerardo Abrego 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K
Ruben Castillo 0.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R (1 ER), 0 BB, 0 K (loss)
