Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/24/22

It was by the skin of their teeth, but the Yankees took both Subway Series matchups and have cruised into this day off with a tidy little three-game winning streak in tow. It’s not much, but the team may have finally started to pull out of their long, miserable rut. They have a series the lowly Athletics on the docket, which offers a quality opportunity to really get rolling.

To start off your day, catch up on Peter’s review of last night’s AL action, as well as Esteban’s breakdown of his at-bat of the week. Also, John continues his series on the history of pitches with a look at the splitter, while Erin looks at the departed Jordan Montgomery’s performance in St. Louis.

Today’s Matchup:

Off-day.

Fun Questions:

1. Should Clay Holmes be inserted back into the closer role once healthy, or should the Yankees go with a committee for the near-future?

2. Which current division leader is most likely to slip from their perch by season’s end?