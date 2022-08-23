New York Yankees vs. New York Mets: Frankie Montas vs. Taijuan Walker

The New York Yankees and New York Mets are both having great seasons, and it shouldn’t be surprising that the season series between these two ballclubs has been a closely contested one, with the Mets outscoring the Yankees 11-9 while taking two out of three.

Coming off their worst stretch of the year, the Yanks will look to build on the momentum from back-to-back wins on Sunday’s finale against the Blue Jays, and against three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer last night with a short sweep of the Mets to return the favor as they dropped both games at Citi Field earlier in the year.

The matchup on the mound presents Frankie Montas with another chance to ingratiate himself with Yankee fans after a somewhat-subpar beginning to his career in the Bronx, that’s all the more accentuated with Jordan Montgomery’s success in the Midwest, even though the ballclub could easily have both in the rotation. Montas is still looking for his first truly effective start in pinstripes. Perhaps the fourth time will be the charm.

The Yankees’ offense will get a second crack at Taijuan Walker, who pitched a quality start against them earlier in the year, despite allowing seven hits over six frames. The team as a whole is coming off two wins, but the offense scored a total of eight runs in those two games, so it’s not necessarily anything to write home about.

Andrew Benintendi will lead off tonight with DJ LeMahieu batting second this time and the center fielder Aaron Judge third. Gleyber Torres is back in at second base, with Marwin Gonzalez returning to the bench, Oswaldo Cabrera in right, and Josh Donaldson at DH. Jose Trevino is swapped out of the lineup in favor of Kyle Higashioka.

How to watch

Location: Yankee Stadium — Bronx, NY

First pitch: 7:05 pm EDT

TV Broadcast: Amazon Prime Video, SNY, TBS

Radio Broadcast: WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280, WCBS 880

Online stream: MLB.tv

