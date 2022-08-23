Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Rays beat Angels, Guardians increase lead

The Yankees picked a perfect time to have a great game last night, bringing down Max Scherzer and the Mets, 4-2, in what was one of just nine games on the calendar across MLB. I’m not sure if guys were a little worn down after the weekend, given how little offense we seemed to see on Monday night.

I don’t know how long Mike Trout will be patrolling center for the Angels, but baseball just makes more sense when he’s out there. Although he was technically the DH for last night’s contest, he did drive in his first RBI since returning from the IL, and indeed the first time since July 10th.

Unfortunately that would be the only real blemish for Jeffrey Springs, who went 5.2 innings allowing a single run, and striking out seven. Tucker Davidson nearly matched Springs, although a home run from Randy Arozarena loomed large in the fifth inning, giving the Rays the cushion they needed to take this one.

The Rays passed the idle Blue Jays to take over sole possession of second in the AL East, eight full games back of the Yankees.

Other Contenders