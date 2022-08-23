How did the Yankees’ 2022 MLB Draft class perform at the College World Series?

The second half of the season is well underway. However, there is still one last topic to wrap up our coverage of the 2022 MLB Draft. The Yankees selected 20 players in the draft — you can view them here. Only one of them participated in the 2022 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship (Brett Barrera of Stanford), so we’ll also look at some standout performances from the Super Regionals. Let’s take a look at who these players are, and how they performed for their respective schools.

Brett Barrera

Current level: Low-A Tampa (8 G, .310/.323/.517 in 31 PA)

Brett Barrera is the only one of the 20 players taken by the Yankees in the 2022 MLB Draft to play in the College World Series. Stanford lost both their games in the first round to get bounced from the tournament early. The shortstop went 1-for-4 in their first game against Arkansas — a 17-1 drubbing — and contributed an RBI double while striking out three times in the 6-2 loss to Auburn.

Stanford takes the lead! pic.twitter.com/BDlV7qdoDh — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) June 20, 2022

Spencer Jones

Current level: Low-A Tampa (8 G, .379/.471/.552 in 34 PA)

The Yankees’ first pick in the draft went off for Vanderbilt in the Super Regionals, but it wasn’t enough to send his school to the CWS. Jones went 4-for-6 with a home run and seven RBI in a 21-1 victory over New Mexico State and added a single in their 14-4 Regional win over San Diego. Although he went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in each of the Regional Final games against Oregon State, the Commodores couldn’t make it to Omaha.

Trystan Vrieling

Current level: FCL Yankees (has not pitched)

Trystan Vrieling was the second pitcher selected by the Yankees in the draft, going in the third round. Unfortunately, he cost his team a chance to advance in the Super Regional round, giving up five runs on four hits and four walks. He was pulled with two outs in the second inning as Gonzaga crashed out of the tournament, 15-6, to Columbia.

Anthony Hall

Current level: FCL Yankees (on 60-day IL)

The Yankees’ fourth-round selection, Anthony Hall, did his bit to try to will Oregon to the CWS. The outfielder hit a pair of doubles in the Ducks’ 8-6 opening loss to Michigan, went 3-for-5 with another pair of doubles and three RBI in an 18-6 victory over Southeast Missouri State, and 2-for-4 with a pair driven in as Oregon were bounced in the second Regional round by Louisville.

Eric Reyzelman

Current level: FCL Yankees (1 G, 1 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

The righty pitcher taken by New York in the fifth round was used mainly as a high-leverage reliever by LSU to varying effect in the Super Regional games against Southern Miss. He gave up two runs while getting only one out in their 8-4 loss in game one and went two innings the next night surrendering a run as LSU was eliminated from the tournament, losing 8-7.

Chase Hampton

Current level: FCL Yankees (has not pitched)

Taken in the sixth round, Hampton saved his best performance of the year for his final college start. The righty pitcher twirled six inning of one run (zero earned) ball against Notre Dame, striking out 12 batters. He still got saddled with the loss as Tech went on to lose the game, 3-2, and eventually get eliminated by Notre Dame later in the Regional finals.

It's the Chase Hampton show



A career-high 12 strikeouts and counting...@ChaseHampton7 | #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/Du6o0QdihX — Texas Tech Baseball (@TTU_Baseball) June 4, 2022

Tayler Aguilar

Current level: Low-A Tampa (8 G, .200/.294/.500 in 34 PA)

The Yankees’ 11th-round selection went off in Grand Canyon’s pair of Regional round losses. He started by going 3-for-4 driving in his team’s only run in a 7-1 loss to Arkansas. The next night he again went 3-for-4, this time driving in five runs, as GCU lost, 8-7, to Missouri State to see their tournament hopes end.