Yankees Prospects: Week 20 minor league review

Every one of the Yankees full-season affiliates is in contention for or has already clinched a playoff spot as the teams approach the home stretch of the season. Jasson Domínguez and Spencer Jones are among the hottest players in the organization as they are trying to lift their teams down the stretch. Let’s take a look at the Yankees’ minor league system and what players are standing out.

Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre RailRiders

Record: 61-55; Fifth place in the International League (East), 4.5 GB

Past Week: 3-3 vs. St. Paul Saints (Twins)

Coming Up: Away vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (Royals)

After experiencing a lot of roster shuffling early in the week, the RailRiders earned a split for the week after traveling to the mid-west for their game with St. Paul. On Tuesday, the RailRiders came back from a 9-0 deficit to win 10-9. Immediately following the game Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera were called up to the major league club. Mitch Spence put together an incredibly strong outing leading to a shutout, and he has been a strong contributor since being called up from Double-A. Greg Weissert has been rock-solid out of the bullpen, and he has not given up a run in 22 straight outings dating back to June 10th. My fellow writer, Esteban, will have more on him later today.

Players of Note:

Clarke Schmidt: 3 G; 2.30 ERA, 15.2 IP, 9 H, 2 BB, 21 K

Oswald Peraza: 46 G; .323/.383/.564, 12 HR, 9 2B, 18 SB

Mitch Spence: 4 G; 3.66 ERA, 19.2 IP, 18 H, 7 BB, 17 K

Greg Weissert: 27 G; 0.31 ERA, 29 IP, 12 H, 7 BB, 44 K

Oh my, Oswald! We are SPEECHLESS. A 9-0 deficit becomes a 10-9 lead, thanks to a two-run homer by Oswald Peraza. #RepBX #OffTheRails #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/uOK0iuOqbT — SWB RailRiders (@swbrailriders) August 17, 2022

Double-A Somerset Patriots

Second-Half Record: 25-19; Second place in the Eastern League (Northeast), 0.5 GB

Overall Record: 69-44; First-Half Champion in the Eastern League (Northeast)

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Bowie BaySox (Orioles)

Coming Up: Home vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Blue Jays)

The Yankees have not pushed too hard on Clayton Beeter since he joined the organization following the Joey Gallo trade. Known for his electric stuff, but poor control, the team has limited him to short outing, and the results have been promising to this point. Top prospect Anthony Volpe has kept rolling along with a .261/.393/.565 triple slash and a 157 wRC+ in the past week. Andres Chaparro has returned to being an offensive force with five home runs since his return from the injured list. Overall, he has 13 home runs in 44 games at Double-A this year.

Players of Note:

Anthony Volpe: 73 G; .284/.377/.521, 13 HR, 1 3B, 26 2B, 26 SB

Andres Chaparro: 14 G; .302/.362/.642, 5 HR, 3 2B

Mickey Gasper: 56 G; .291/.415/.486, 8 HR, 10 2B

Clayton Beeter: 3 G; 0.00 ERA, 7.1 IP, 2 H, 4 BB, 11 K

Narrator: "It was fair."



Anthony Volpe with his team-leading 1⃣7⃣th home run of the season. #RepBX #PatriotsInPinstripes pic.twitter.com/9XXLcWsZON — Somerset Patriots (@SOMPatriots) August 21, 2022

High-A Hudson Valley Renegades

Second-Half Record: 27-20; First place in the South Atlantic League (North), 1.5 GA

Overall Record: 61-52

Past Week: 4-2 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Coming Up: Home vs. Hickory Crawdads (Rangers)

The Renegades surged into first place in the second-half standings with a strong week against the Brooklyn Cyclones. Jasson Domínguez has continued to improve as the season goes on, and currently has a 170 wRC+ for the month of August, and he has also stolen 10 bases in just 11 attempts. Richard Fitts began to put a lot of his potential into performance during the end of his run in Tampa has continued to dominate during his first few outings at the High-A level.

Players of Note:

Blane Abeyta: 8 G; 1.52 ERA, 41.1 IP, 33 H, 13 BB, 32 K

Jasson Domínguez: 17 G; .323/.463/.532, 2 HR, 2 3B, 3 2B, 10 SB

Edgar Barclay: 24 G; 1.84 ERA, 53.2 IP, 34 H, 18 BB, 67 K

Richard Fitts: 3 G; 0.48 ERA, 18.2 IP, 10 H, 2 BB, 21 K

JASSON DOMINGUEZ BLASTS A 2-RUN OPPOSITE FIELD HOMER! #RepBX pic.twitter.com/F7I9Lxs89y — Hudson Valley Renegades (@HVRenegades) August 19, 2022

Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Second Half Record: 27-19; Third place in the Florida State League (West Coast), 2.0 GB

Overall Record: 54-58

Past Week: 3-3 vs. Bradenton Marauders (Pirates)

Coming Up: Away vs. Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Spencer Jones is doing what you would expect a first-round pick from an SEC school to do when he hits the low minors and that is crush the ball. Jones is locked in and repeatedly hitting balls over 100 mph all over the ballpark. After hitting 10 home runs in his first 144 professional games, Raimfer Salinas has started tapping into some more power as he has ripped four home runs in his last 11 games. Long-touted for his elite speed and throwing arm, Salinas has been unable to pull together his offensive game to this point, but there is a chance that his recent results are showing a player that is turning a corner.

Players of Note:

Spencer Jones: 8 G; .379/.471/.552, HR, 2 2B

Raimfer Salinas: 6 G; .444/.500/1.000, 3 HR, 2B

Yon Castro: 19 G; 3.28 ERA, 79.2 IP, 63 H, 28 BB, 94 K

Christopher Familia: 11 G; .282/.349/.590, 4 HR

IT AIN’T OVER JUST YET!! SEE YA!!



LF Christopher Familia drills a GAME-TYING GRAND SLAM to tie things up!



Unbelievable!! pic.twitter.com/uRhc8F54kL — Tampa Tarpons (@TampaTarpons) August 19, 2022

Florida Complex League Yankees: L, 2-5 vs. FCL Blue Jays

SS Dayro Perez 1-3, R, 2 SB, 2 K

SS Osmany Fleitas 0-1

CF Daury Arias 0-2, HBP, 2 K

C Agustin Ramirez 1-3, RBI, CS, E (Catcher’s Interference), 2 PB

2B Jared Serna 0-2, BB, R, K

1B Jesus Rodriguez 2-3 — .352 BA on the season

3B Beau Brewer 0-2, BB

LF Alan Mejia 0-3, K

RF Felix Negueis 0-3, 2 K

DH Kelvin Espino 1-2, BB

Alfred Vega 2.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

Nolberto Henriquez 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K

Kris Bow 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

Eric Reyzelman 1.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K

Kevin Stevens 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Cole Ayers 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

Dominican Summer League Yankees: W, 8-5 vs. DSL Texas Blue

SS Roderick Arias 0-4, BB, R, RBI, 2 K

2B Keiner Delgado 0-4, BB, R, SB, 2 K

CF Willy Montero 2-3, 2 BB, K

LF Ramiro Altagracia 0-4, BB, 3 K

C Manuel Palencia 1-3, BB, 2 RBI, PB

1B Gabriel Bersing 0-4, 2 K

RF David Beckles 0-3, BB, R

3B Santiago Gomez 1-3, BB, R, K

DH Diomedes Hernandez 1-3, BB, R

Wilfrido Bido 4.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Luis Urbano 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 1 K, 1 HR

Christopher Medina 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

Jordy Luciano 2.0 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K, 1 E

Dominican Summer League Bombers: W, 10-6 vs. DSL Cubs Blue

DH Fidel Montero 1-4, 2B, BB, R, RBI, SB, K

RF John Cruz 1-3, BB, R, RBI, HBP, K

DH Enger Castellano 0-4, BB, R, 4 K

LF Joel Mendez 2-5, HR, 2B, 2 R, 3 RBI, 2 K

SS Enmanuel Tejeda 1-3, 3B, BB, R, RBI

C Juan Sanchez 2-4, HR, 2B, R, RBI, K

3B Luis Ogando 3-4, 2B, R, K

PR-3B Joshua Leito 0-1, K

1B Edinson Duran 1-3, 2 R, BB, HBP, K, E

2B Andry Javier 0-4, K

Geralmi Santana 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 8 K

Keninson Diaz 3.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 K

Pedro Rodriguez 1.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K