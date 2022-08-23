Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/23/22

I’ve honestly loved watching Max Scherzer for his entire career. I’ve wanted the Yankees to get him in pinstripes on multiple occasions, but it just hasn’t happened. Still, it’s been a thrill to watch him fire no-hitters, strike out 20, and dominate the Astros in a World Series upset for the ages. The guy is great and belongs in Cooperstown.

That being said, I thoroughly enjoyed seeing the Yankees slowly take Scherzer apart last night. Sure, it was only four runs, but that’s about the most that he ever gives up! It was good enough for the Yankees’ second consecutive win. How about another to help us put more of August behind us?

Today on the site, Dan will review the past week of Yankees minor league ball, Josh will present the Rivalry Roundup, and Esteban will make the case for standout Triple-A closer Greg Weissert to get a big league opportunity. Later on, John will look back at the origins of the slider, Sam will discuss the uncertain current state of the bullpen, and Peter will check out how the Yankees’ 2022 draft class performed in the College World Series.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: Amazon Prime Video (online), SNY, TBS

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN; 880 WCBS

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Is Ron Marinaccio the Yankees’ best reliever at the moment?

2. How far will the Mets ultimately go in 2022?