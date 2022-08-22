Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request

Another week, another poor showing from the Yankees. Their homestand following a nightmare road trip has been more of the same, barely avoiding sweeps at the hands of the Rays and Blue Jays while opening the door at last to a competitive AL East — despite all their struggles, the Yankees had been maintaining their lead through the sheer luck of the other teams fumbling at the same time, but that won’t work with head to head meetings.

There’s still enough time, and enough direct meetings left, for the Yankees to blow it if they don’t pull out of this tailspin as soon as possible. Given that the team is seemingly collectively struggling its hard to say where the spark could come from, but perhaps there are some encouraging signs. Can Andrew Benintendi work his way up the lineup order now that he’s getting more comfortable in pinstripes? Can Judge heat back up without much protection around him at the moment? Will Giancarlo Stanton light things up as soon as he arrives from his rehab starts? If you’ve got questions like these, or any other concerns, be sure to send them in for a chance to be featured in our Yankees mailbag.

Answers will run on Friday morning. All questions received by the night of August 25th will be considered. You can leave your submissions in the comment section below or by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com.