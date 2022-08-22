Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/22/22

The Yankees avoided the worst-case scenario again, preventing one of their division rivals from sweeping them. The path ahead doesn’t get any easier, as now they’ll take on the NL East-leading Mets and their two aces in Max Scherzer and Jacob DeGrom, but sooner than later they’ll have to figure things out to stabilize their topsy-turvy season. There’s no time like the present, both for the standing’s sake and for our sanity.

Let’s run through the day’s schedule before we get to the second half of the Subway Series: Jake leads off with the rivalry recap running through the American League. Then, Matt will have the preview on this Mets series, and Chris chats about the Yankees’ sudden downswing arriving at the same time as some big trades sent out members of the active roster. Estevão examines Josh Donaldson’s future with the team nearly halfway through the remainder of his guaranteed deal, Peter breaks down how Andrew Benintendi has adjusted from his rough entrance to New York.

Today’s Matchup:

New York Yankees vs. New York Mets

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

TV: YES, WPIX, MLB Network (out-of-market)

Radio: 1280 WADO, 660/101.9 FM WFAN

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Fun Questions:

1. Can the Yankees break through against Scherzer after getting shutout the first time?

2. Can the Yankees avoid ending this homestand on a losing streak and at least split the Mets games?